ST. MARYS — Sara "Sally" Long, 81, of St. Marys, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. Private family services and burial will be held. A public celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Sally's family at www.millerfuneralhomes.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.