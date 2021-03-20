Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sandra “Sandy” J. Clinger, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Marion General Hospital, in Marion.

Funeral services for Sandy Clinger are 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv officiating. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery in Marseilles. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, or St. Peter’s School and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

