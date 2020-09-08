Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sandra S. Baker, age 81, of Russells Point, formerly of Upper Sandusky, died Sept. 5, 2020, at the Ohio State University Medical Center.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Nunley officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, or American Heart Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.bringmanclark.com.

