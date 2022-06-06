Sandra Miller

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Sandra J. Miller, 83, of Bucyrus, but most recently Fairhaven of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully June 3, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, surrounded by family.

Sandy was born April 4, 1939, in Danville, Illinois, to Robert and Inez Caldwell. She grew up in Bucyrus and married John R. Miller on April, 28, 1962. They were happily married until his passing Dec. 12, 2014.

She is survived by her three sons, Todd (Cindy) Miller, of Milledgeville, Georgia; Mark (Adrienne) Miller, of San Clemente, California; and Craig (Julie) Miller, of Bucyrus; and grandchildren, Morgan (fiancé Justin), Carson (Brittany), Jackson, Mikaela, Preston, Hunter and Payton.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Caldwell; sister-in-law, Jane Caldwell; brothers-in-law, Dr. George Neikirk and Walter Clady; and sisters-in-law Janice Neikirk and Naomi Clady.

Sandy graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1957, and Ohio State University in 1961 with a degree in dental hygiene. She was the very first dental hygienist in Bucyrus and practiced for more than 50 years before her retirement. The majority of her career was spent with Dr. Yaussy and Dr. McMurray of Bucyrus.

A woman of very strong faith, Sandy was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church and Bucyrus United Methodist Church. She served as a member of the church choir and bell choir for many years. Once she moved into Fairhaven Community, Sandy enjoyed attending the weekly church service and playing in the bell choir at Fairhaven.

In her spare time, Sandy always enjoyed watching and supporting her sons and grandchildren in their many sports and activities over the years. She also loved to volunteer and serve in various ways in the community.

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11:55 a.m. Wednesday at Bucyrus United Methodist Church. Followed by the funeral service at noon Wednesday with the Rev. Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bucyrus United Methodist Church or the Wynford High School Athletic Boosters in care of Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, OH 44820.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.wisefuneral.com.

(Pd.060622)