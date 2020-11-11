Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Sandra L. Stuckey, age 78, of 7247 Ohio 100, Sycamore, died at 8:44 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Hospice of Central Ohio, Columbus.

A graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John Baseline Cemetery, in Crawford County, with the Rev. Tanyce Addison officiating. It is suggested that everyone attending the graveside service wear a mask and social distance.

Walton-Moore Funeral Home, in Sycamore, is handling arrangements.

