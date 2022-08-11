Sandra Holdcraft

Sandra S. “Sandy” Holdcraft, age 70, of Nevada, passed away at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Visitation for Sandra “Sandy” Holdcraft is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. There will be a gathering of family and friends for food and fellowship at noon Saturday at the Wyandot East Fire Department, Nevada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot East Fire Department or the Holdcraft Family for funeral expenses, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

