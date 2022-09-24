Sandra Hemmerly

Sandra F. Hemmerly, age 77, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Thursday Sept. 22, 2022. at her residence surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson Center Cemetery, Wyandot County. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Monday. at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot CARES, St. Paul Lutheran Church or Wyandot Memorial Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

