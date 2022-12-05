Sally Rall

Sally M. Rall, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday Dec. 2, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. today at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or St. Peter School in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

