FOREST — Sally Ann Eatherton, of Forest, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was 81.

A funeral service are 11 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, with the Rev. Denny Livingston officiating.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. before the services at the funeral home. Casual dress attire is encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenton YMCA or Greenwood Grange in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

