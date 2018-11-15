Home Obituaries Sally Ann Eatherton

Sally Ann Eatherton

Posted on November 15, 2018
0

FOREST — Sally Ann Eatherton, of Forest, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was 81.

A funeral service are 11 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, with the Rev. Denny Livingston officiating.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. before the services at the funeral home. Casual dress attire is encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenton YMCA or Greenwood Grange in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Mary C. "Connie" Fagan

    Mary C. “Connie” Fagan

    SHELBY — Mary C. “Connie” Fagan, age 84, former resident of Shelby, died Tuesd…
    November 15, 2018
    1 min read

  • Linda Kay Suber-Grubel

    CAREY — Linda Kay Suber-Grubel, of Findlay, died at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at B…
    November 15, 2018
    1 min read

  • George W. Colley

    George W. Colley, formerly of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Wright Nurs…
    November 15, 2018
    18 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply