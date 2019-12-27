Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Sally Ann Doran, 37, of Venice, Florida, and formerly of Carey, died at her residence in Venice, Florida.

Born Sept. 11, 1982, she was a daughter of Joseph A. and Carolyn (Dible) Doran. They survive in Carey.

Sally also is survived by two sons, Gabriel Scott Pearce and Tristan Douglas Duncan, both in Florida; a brother, David (Mellissa) Doran; three sisters, Colleen (Michael) Lewis, Carol L. Howard and Suzanne (Jay) Bennett; and extended family.

A private Catholic graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.