Home Obituaries Ruth McMaster Edgington

Ruth McMaster Edgington

Posted on March 1, 2019
Ruth A. McMaster Edgington, formerly of Mount Blanchard and now residing in Findlay, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was 91.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Wharton First Church of God with the Rev. David Odegard officiating. Interment will follow in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home and for an hour before the services at the church Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton First Church of God or Bridge Hospice Care in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

