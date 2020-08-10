Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Ruth L. Rose, age 91, formerly of 300 Kilbourne St., Sycamore, died at 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Ruth is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, in Sycamore, with Pastor Kristin Buchs officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, Tiffin, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!