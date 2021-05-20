Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Ruth Irene Miller, 99, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Her family will celebrate her life privately and she will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made payable to Bucyrus UMC and will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service.

Memories are encouraged to be shared on her tribute wall at wisefuneral.com.

