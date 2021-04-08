Home Obituaries Ruth E. Shirk

Ruth E. Shirk

Posted on April 8, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

FOREST — Ruth E. Shirk, of Forest, died Apr. 6, 2021, at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton. She was 98.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. April 8 in Hueston Cemetery with the Rev. Craig Mansfield officiating.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Marie A. Boden

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 8, 2021
    2 min read

  • Steven M. Morris

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 8, 2021
    2 min read

  • Darrel G. Plott

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 8, 2021
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply