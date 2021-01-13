Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ruth E. Kuenzli, age 97, of rural Nevada, passed away at 7:33 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her home in Nevada.

A funeral service for Ruth Kuenzli is 1 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Denny Delong and Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour before service time from 12-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.





















