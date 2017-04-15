Home Obituaries Ruth E. Hoover-Smith

Ruth E. Hoover-Smith

Posted on April 15, 2017
Ruth Hoover-Smith
age 84, Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Ruth E. Hoover-Smith died peacefully Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Carlisle Place, Bucyrus. She was 84.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bucyrus UMC, with the Rev. Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Wise Funeral Service, Bucyrus.

Memorials may be made payable to Bucyrus City Schools, c/o BES Library or Bucyrus United Methodist Church. These donations may be given at the funeral home or during the morning of her funeral at the church.

