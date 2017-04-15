BUCYRUS — Ruth E. Hoover-Smith died peacefully Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Carlisle Place, Bucyrus. She was 84.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bucyrus UMC, with the Rev. Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Wise Funeral Service, Bucyrus.

Memorials may be made payable to Bucyrus City Schools, c/o BES Library or Bucyrus United Methodist Church. These donations may be given at the funeral home or during the morning of her funeral at the church.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!