CAREY — Ruth E. Dirmeyer, of Carey, died at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Birchaven Village in Findlay. She was 92.

A private family graveside service will be held in Spring Grove Cemetery, in Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating.

