Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — Ruth A. Baldwin, age 65, of Marseilles, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.

Calling hours are 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Open Bible Baptist Church, 1525 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion. Services will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will take place at Otterbein Cemetery in Prospect.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!