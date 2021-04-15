Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Royal N. “Roy” Monroe, Jr., 94, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at 9:21 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at his residence, with family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Kenneth Wessler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Hospice Fund and sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476, S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be expressed at lucasbatton.com.

