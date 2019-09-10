Rosemary Stephan Jordan, 87, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Fox Run Manor in Findlay.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at John Stewart United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.Visitations are 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and one hour before the funeral service Friday at John Stewart United Methodist Church.

There will be sign language interpretation at the visitation and the funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made to John Stewart United Methodist Church or the Wyandot County Council on Aging in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

