CAREY — Rosemary Osborn, of Upper Sandusky, died at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Inn at Westbrook in Upper Sandusky, with her family by her side. She was 77.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Rosemary’s funeral service is at noon Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Sycamore.

