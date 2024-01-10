Rosella Milum

Rosella “Rosie” F. Milum, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Rosie Milum will be private with burial taking place in Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to John Stewart Methodist Church or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to ww.lucasbatton.com.

