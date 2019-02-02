Rose Witham

Rose “Rosie” Marie Witham, age 92, of Lima, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at the emergency room at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima.

Services for Rosie Witham will be private with the Rev. Tom Smith officiating. Burial will be in Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. There is no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Rescue Home or the Salvation Army and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!