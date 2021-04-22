Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TIFFIN — Rose M. Desbin, 61, of Tiffin, died at 2:35 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A service is 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, with the Rev. Douglas DeVos officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to F.A.C.T., St. Jude’s Research Hospital or the Humane Society of Seneca County.

Arrangements are under the direction of Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, OH 44883.

To send condolences to the family, visit traunerofuneralhome.com.

