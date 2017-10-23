Home Obituaries Rose Hare

Posted on October 23, 2017
age 94, Upper Sandusky

Rose M. Hare of Upper Sandusky died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at Fairhaven Health Care Community. She was 94.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Becky King officiating.  Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with an Eagles Memorial Service at 6:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard or the American Heart Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

