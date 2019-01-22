Home Obituaries Rose Ann Kessler

CAREY — Rose Ann Kessler, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

Funeral mass is 10 a.m. March 2 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Oak Harbor, Washington.

A private family celebration of her life will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to a favorite charity or find the nearest slot machine to try.

