CAREY — Rose Ann Kessler, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

Funeral mass is 10 a.m. March 2 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Oak Harbor, Washington.

A private family celebration of her life will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to a favorite charity or find the nearest slot machine to try.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!