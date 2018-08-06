Rosalyn M. Iles, formerly of Harpster and Upper Sandusky, died at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Heartland of Bucyrus. He was 80.

Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Harpster United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ron Hawkins officiating.

Burial will be at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be sent to VIP’s Low Vision Support Group or the Wyandot County Council on Aging and may be forwarded to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Chief-Union.