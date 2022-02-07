Rosalie Pahl Posted on February 7, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Rosalie Pahl Rosalie D. Pahl, age 83, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home in Upper Sandusky. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kirby, and will be officiated by Father Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at St. Mary’s Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Open Door Resource Center or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Lucas Batton Funeral Home at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!