Rosalie Pahl

Rosalie D. Pahl, age 83, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kirby, and will be officiated by Father Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at St. Mary’s Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Open Door Resource Center or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Lucas Batton Funeral Home at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

