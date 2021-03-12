Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TIFFIN — Rosalie M. Adams, 92, of Tiffin, passed away at 4:11 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

A memorial service for Rosalie is 4 p.m. Tuesday at Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory, in Tiffin, with the Rev. David Voll officiating. Visitation for family and friends is 3 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. There will be a private family burial held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Glass Collector’s Club, the Seneca County Museum or to Trinity United Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be left for the family at shookfamilyfh.com.

