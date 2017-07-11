FINDLAY — Rosalie A. Richards, 77, of Findlay went to heaven July 2, 2017.

Friends and family visited Monday, July 10, 2017 at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay.

A scripture service was Monday.

Visitation was one hour prior Tuesday morning at the church.

A Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday morning at St. Michael the Archangel Parish (Downtown) with Fr. Nicholas Weibl and Fr. Scott Woods celebrating.

Interment was at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Possible, PO Box 1026, Findlay OH 45840.

Online condolences may be sent to www.huffordfh.com.

