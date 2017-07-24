Ronald White

Ronald J. White of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Siesta Key, Florida, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 12:10 a.m. at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. He was 89.

Funeral services for Ronald J. White will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Following the service, the family will have a meal in the Lucas-Batton Reception Room and all are invited.

Visitations will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 1-3 p.m. at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Burial will be held at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or a Hospice of your choice. Memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH, 43351.

