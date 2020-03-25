Home Obituaries Ronald S. Miko

Ronald S. Miko

Posted on March 25, 2020
Ronald S. Miko, 80, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation nor funeral service at this time. A small graveside service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park, at a time to be determined later.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church, 219 E. Church St., Marion, OH 43302; Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2005 S. Houghton Road, Tuscon, AZ 85748; The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 31970 State Highway P, Clyde, MO 64432; or Homes for our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

