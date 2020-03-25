Ronald S. Miko Posted on March 25, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Ronald S. Miko, 80, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home in Upper Sandusky. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation nor funeral service at this time. A small graveside service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park, at a time to be determined later. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church, 219 E. Church St., Marion, OH 43302; Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2005 S. Houghton Road, Tuscon, AZ 85748; The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 31970 State Highway P, Clyde, MO 64432; or Homes for our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780. Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!