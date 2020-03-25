Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ronald S. Miko, 80, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation nor funeral service at this time. A small graveside service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park, at a time to be determined later.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church, 219 E. Church St., Marion, OH 43302; Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2005 S. Houghton Road, Tuscon, AZ 85748; The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 31970 State Highway P, Clyde, MO 64432; or Homes for our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

