Ronald “Ray” Spradlin of Findlay died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at his residence. He was 65.

A gathering of friends and family will be at a later date.

Private graveside services will be at a later date at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald “Ray” Spradlin Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

