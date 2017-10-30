Home Obituaries Ronald “Ray” Spradlin

Ronald “Ray” Spradlin

Posted on October 30, 2017
Ronald “Ray” Spradlin of Findlay died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at his residence. He was 65.

A gathering of friends and family will be at a later date.

Private graveside services will be at a later date at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald “Ray” Spradlin Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

