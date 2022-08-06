Ronald Ratz

BUCYRUS — Ronald Lee Ratz died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his immediate family after several years of declining health.

Calling hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday at Wise Funeral Home for friends and family, with an Eastern Star service at 4:45 p.m. Friday and a Masonic service following calling hours. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 6411 Ohio 4, in Chatfield, with Pastor Kevin Mohr officiating. A short graveside service will follow at Nevada Cemetery, where full military rites will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

If desired, donations may be made payable to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Bucyrus Masonic Lodge or to the Warpole Chapter No. 366 OES. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute wall at www.wisefuneral.com

