FOREST — Ronald R. Cook, of Findlay, died June 20, 2019, at the Blanchard Valley Hospice in Findlay. He was 76.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky Ave., Findlay, with the Rev. Tom Mellott officiating. A private interment service will be held at Hueston Cemetery, Forest. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Music Fund or Bridge Hospice Care Center in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

