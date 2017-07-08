Ronald Moser

Ronald Lee “Jingles” Moser died Thursday, July 6, 2017 in Columbus. He was 78.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home 4341 N. High St., Columbus OH 43214. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m Tuesday with visitation one hour prior. Internment will be at the Nevada Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus Maennerchor, Clinton Height Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

