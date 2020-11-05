Home Obituaries Ronald L. Raymond

Ronald L. Raymond

Posted on November 5, 2020
0
Ronald L. Raymond, age 82, of Findlay, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

Graveside services for Ronald L. Raymond are 2 p.m. Monday at Oak Hill 
Cemetery in Upper Sandusky with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation and can be  sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com

Editor’s note: This obituary has been updated from our Thursday print 
edition with corrected service times. 

