Ronald Kuenzli

Ronald Dale Kuenzli, an engineer, lifelong explorer and outdoor enthusiast died unexpectedly Sept. 27, 2023, while at his dream rammed earth home at the base of the Organ Mountains, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

A private family remembrance to honor our greatly loved brother and uncle will be held at a later date.

“Flowers are a token of love,” he said recently. In honor of Ron, shower those you love with flowers or in some thoughtful way; show them how much they mean to you, as he did every day. His kind, generous, thoughtful, brave and creative nature will be missed by all that knew him.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!