Ronald Kemerley

ARLINGTON — Ronald Lewis Kemerley died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by his family.

Funeral services for Ron are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jenera. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday and for one hour from 10-11 a.m. before the funeral service Saturday at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be held in Arlington Cemetery where the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will present full military rites.

Memorials can be made to St. Paul Building Fund, St. Paul Music Fund or to Bridge Hospice in his memory.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com. Crates Funeral Home, Arlington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!