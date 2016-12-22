Ronald Eugene Will, of Gainesville, Florida, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 following a stroke.

He was 84.

A celebration of life service took place Monday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, followed by a reception with time to share memories.

Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church or Luther Springs Camp, Business Office, PO box 830, Arden NC 28704.