Ronald Eugene Will, of Gainesville, Florida, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 following a stroke.
He was 84.
A celebration of life service took place Monday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, followed by a reception with time to share memories.
Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church or Luther Springs Camp, Business Office, PO box 830, Arden NC 28704.
