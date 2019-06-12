SYCAMORE — Ronald D. Stover, age 80, of Tiffin died at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Tiffin Developmental Center, where he had resided since 1989.

A graveside service for Ron will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, west of Sycamore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

