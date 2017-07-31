Home Obituaries Ronald Crawford

Ronald Crawford

Posted on July 31, 2017
CAREY — Ronald R. “Sam” Crawford of Vanlue died at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Brookdale Senior Living, Findlay.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Vanlue with the Rev. Bob Greene and the Rev. David Noel officiating. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be given in Mr. Crawford’s name to Christ United Methodist Church in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316.

