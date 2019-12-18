Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — Ronald “Cap” Ringle, age 51, of Columbus, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

He was born June 16, 1968, in Marion, to Ruth Hollenback Ringle and the late Ronald G. Ringle.

Surviving Cap are his mother, Ruth Ringle, Marion; brother, Andy (Karen) Ringle, Tiffin; sister, Natalie Ringle, Dunkirk; nephew, Griffin Ringle; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his father, Ronald G. Ringle; and grandparents, Lewis and Evelyn Hollenbach, Russell and Beulah Camm and Kenneth Ringle.

A graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, he participated in football, Varsity U, choir, Upper Ramblers Show Choir and National Honor Society.

Following graduation, he attended Ashland College and then moved to Columbus to work at Club 185, and later as manager at Scully’s Music Diner.

An avid Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds fan, he believed it was going to be “the year.”

Cap will be missed for his big heart, sense of humor and razor-sharp wit.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mary Curtis officiating. Burial will be later.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.