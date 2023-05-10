Home Obituaries Ronald Buess

Ronald Buess

May 10, 2023
0

FOREST — Ronald P. Buess, age 90, of Wharton, died May 5, 2023, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Private services were held.  

To extend a condolence, or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com. Clark Shields Funeral Home is honored to serve the Buess family.

