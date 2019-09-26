Home Obituaries Ronal Scot Collins

September 26, 2019
Ronal Scot Collins, age 57, of Forest, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home.

Services for Ronal Scot Collins will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH  43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

