Roman Leo Von Derau, age 96, of Marseilles, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.

A funeral service for Leo Von Derau is 3 p.m. today at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Ted Malone officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Chandler Cemetery. Visitation also is today from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or Marseilles UMC and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

