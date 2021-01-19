Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Roger Stephen Schlack, 67, of Carey, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from injuries resulting from an automobile accident.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Online condolences may be made expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

