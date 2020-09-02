Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Roger Lee Woods, 72, joined the Lord on Aug. 31, 2020. Roger left this world a fighter, with so many people who loved him. He lived life to the fullest and left an amazing legacy for this world.

All services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey High School Football and Boys’ Track programs and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

