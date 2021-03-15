Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Roger L. Lambert, age 73, of Harpster, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home in Harpster.

Funeral services for Roger L. Lambert will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Rod and Gun Club and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

