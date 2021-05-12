Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Roger Dyer, age 68, of Lykens (or Bloomville), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Monday, May 10, 2021, at Heartland of Bucyrus.

Funeral services for Roger Dyer will be private with the Rev. Carl Angel officiating. Burial will take place at Nevada Cemetery

Memorials may be made to the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital at the Ohio State Medical Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

